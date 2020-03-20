ROSEMOUNT-Susan Elaine Curley, 54, of Rosemount, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital.

She was born March 8, 1966 in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late Floyd Bloomfield and Lila Jo Duduit Bloomfield Donley.

Susan was a Security Specialist for Fluor BWXT, was a 1984 Clay High School graduate, and a member of the Rock Church in Wheelersburg. Susan was a strong supporter of The Right to Life and an avid proponent for breast cancer research and awareness. She loved to be a servant of others, in the name of God, and helped many people without request or recognition. Susan's life creed was "God and Family".

She is survived by the father of her children, Nate Curley; her son, Nathan Chad Curley of Rosemount; two daughters, Stephanie Curley of Dayton, Ohio, and Shannon Curley of Huntington, West Virginia; one brother, Paul (Kim) Bloomfield of New Boston; one sister, Ramona (Mark) Phipps of Lucasville; two half-sisters, Donna Jean (Jim) Arthur and Mary Lou Grooms; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Susan was also preceded in death by her sister, Karla Piccolo; and a half-sister, Sheila Hickman.

Due to health restrictions, private viewing and graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life will be conducted at a later date after restrictions are lifted. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.