PORTSMOUTH-SuzAnn Ferguson, 69 of Portsmouth died Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Portsmouth Health & Rehab. She was born October 18, 1950 in Portsmouth to the late John Furnier and Bertha Blevins Furnier who survives. Along with her father, she is preceded in death by a son, Bennie Ferguson.

Along with her mother, SuzAnn is survived by a son, Joseph (Beverly) Ferguson, 4 grandchildren; Quindeline Conkel, Deanna Ferguson, Timothy Hobbs, and Tiffani Ferguson, and 4 great grandchildren; Josh Conkel, Haven Conkel, Anson Smith, and Ayedin Helwig.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Due to health restrictions private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Friends are encouraged to reach out to the family through our condolence page at www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.

There will be a live stream of the funeral service at 2:00 PM Thursday, April 16, 2020 with Samuel Salyers officiating on the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home Facebook Page.