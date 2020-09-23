1/1
Sylvester McSweeney
PORTSMOUTH — Sylvester "Lee" McSweeney, 88, of Portsmouth, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at his home. He was born November 30, 1931 in Portsmouth, to the late George and Rhoda (Butler) McSweeney.

Lee was a graduate of Portsmouth High School and he worked in sales for Flowers Bakery for many years.

He loved to fish and hunt, he was a great father and husband that was so loving, generous, and funny to all that knew him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Jim and Russ McSweeney and a brother-in-law, Bruce Conley.

Lee is survived by his wife of 15 years, Joan (Price) McSweeney, his children; Dinah McSweeney of Urbana, Tanya Geer (Rich) of Zahns Field, Eddie McSweeney of Fairbanks, Alaska, Jennifer Meisel (Kenny Atkins) of Lucasville, Mary Falace (John) of Lexington, KY, Janet Brush of Portsmouth, Rich Brush (Vicki) of Destin, FL, and Steve Brush (Linda) of Dublin, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. He is also survived by a brother, Gene McSweeney (Nancy) of Canton, Georgia, a sister, Mary Conley of New Boston, and a sister-in-law, Beverly McSweeney of Bradenton, Florida. Graveside services will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Greenlawn Cemetery in Portsmouth, with Rev. Patrick Watikha officiating. Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth is handling the arrangements.



Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
