Tamara Moore (1963 - 2019)
TAMARA LEE MOORE

FRIENDSHIP — Tamara Lee Moore, 55 of Friendship died Monday, July 15, 2019 at Southern Ohio Medical Center. She was born July 29, 1963 in Portsmouth to George and Shirley Darlene Blevins Piatt. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Ruby Blevins and grandfather, Clarence Blevins.

She was very happy, always smiling and never met a stranger.

Along with her parents, Tamara is survived by a sister, Teckla "TK" (Tammy Roark) Pollard, nieces and nephew; Haleigh Pollard, Rikashae (Bethany) Pollard Feazell, Katie Roark, and Michael Roark, great niece and nephew, Ash and Vin Miller, aunts and uncle, Kathy and Rick Easter and Betty Fannin, along with special friends; Jesse Rose and Melissa Colvin.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Brian Baer officiating and interment in Sunshine Ridge Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 5 to 8:00 PM on Friday and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from July 18 to July 19, 2019
