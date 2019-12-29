WAVERLY — Tami Jaye Wetzig, 57 of Waverly, formerly of West Portsmouth, died Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Hospice of Central Ohio. She was born September 30, 1962, in Brunswick, Georgia to the late Glenn Richard Williamson and Frances Brooks Williamson who survives.

Tami was a Phlebotomist and a Central Processor at Adena Medical Center in Chillicothe, a member of Nauvoo United Methodist Church where she was a member of the choir as well as the Liturgist. She also attended Life Point Church. She loved taking care of people and especially loved serving the Lord.

She is survived by her husband William Arthur Wetzig whom she married July 26, 1986. 2 sons; Paul Brooks (Felicia) Wetzig, and Wade Garret Wetzig both of West Portsmouth, a sister Mary (Rob) Deaver of West Portsmouth, a niece Nicole Deaver, a nephew Daniel (Jennifer) Deaver, 3 great-nieces; Alexia, Mia, and Kami, her mother in law Jean Fox, and her other in-laws; Rick, Scott, Alta, and Adi.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Nauvoo United Methodist Church in West Portsmouth with Pastor Pete Shaffer officiating with interment in Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth on from 4 to 8:00 PM on Friday and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com