WEST PORTSMOUTH-Tammie Ann Cole, 73 of West Portsmouth, died Sunday November 1, 2020 at her home. She was born November 13, 1946 in Portsmouth to the late Joseph and Doris Powell Wetta. She was retired from the Adult Probation Department and was a member of Saint Mary's Catholic Church in Portsmouth.

Tammie was a 1965 graduate of Notre Dame High School in Portsmouth, Ohio. She was devoted to her faith and her entire family. Nothing was more important or enjoyable than the time she spent with them. She enjoyed reading and walking with her friend, Sharon Conley. She loved her morning coffee while watching the morning news. She loved holidays with her family and always made them special. She was honest, caring, selfless and loved so much by her family and friends.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by a 2 sisters; Ruth Lynn Tindall and Diane Wise.

Tammie is survived by her husband, Ralph E. Cole, who she married on December 27, 1967, 2 daughters; Shella Cole Rupa (Tony), and Amy Cole McGuire (Randy), a brother Michael Wetta and a sister Mary Martin, 7 grandchildren; Tammie (Adrian) Harrison, Lindy (Josh) Campbell, Keri (John) Allen, Cole (Hayley) Coleman, Joe McGuire, Jake McGuire and Luke McGuire and 13 great grandchildren; Camilla Harrison, Shella Harrison, Penelope Harrison, Lillian Harrison, Zuri Campbell, Omari Campbell, Bianka Campbell, Maci Campbell, Kingston Campbell, Kenley Journey, Ezekial Journey, Riley Coleman and Tatum Coleman, Special nephew Ben Wetta, a special family friend Gwen McGraw, along with several other nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday November 5, 2020 at Saint Mary's Catholic Church with Father Joe Yokum officiating and interment in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to the service. The family requests that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Saint Mary's and to SOMC Hospice in Tammie's name. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.