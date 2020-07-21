WEST PORTSMOUTH-Teresa Lynn Pennington, 63 of West Portsmouth died Friday, July 17, 2020 at her residence. She was born October 22, 1956 in Portsmouth to the late Forrest and Ruth Fuhr. She was a former business owner and a homemaker.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandchild, Joshua Adkins and a great grandchild, Kendall Adkins.

Teresa is survived by her soulmate, Michael Mosley, 3 sons; Jeremy Adkins, Joe (Bri Tackett) Ayers and Anthony (Amanda) Adkins, a sister, Aunt Lee, 12 grandchildren; Austin (Alexis) Adkins, Ashlee (Kody) Miller, Ashton Adkins, Aiden Adkins, Tyler Adkins, Devin Adkins, Jamie Reed, Lainey Ayers, Kimberlee Adkins, Nicholas Adkins, Corey Richards and Brittany Richards along with 2 great grandchildren; Kent Adkins and Brayston Williams.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Monday, July 27, 2020 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with interment in Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday starting at 11:00 AM. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.