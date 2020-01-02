LUCASVILLE — Teresa Ann Stidham, 64 of Lucasville died Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at SOMC Hospice. She was born January 5, 1955, in Portsmouth to the late Kenny and Patricia Webb Nolder who survives. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Tracy Kammer, a brother, Steve Nolder, grandmother, Ida Pearl Webb, and mother-in-law, Rosella Jordan Stidham. She retired from Kroger after 26 years of service.

Along with her mother, Teresa is survived by her husband, Craig Stidham whom she married September 10, 1983, 3 daughters; Lyndsey Stidham, Tiffany Stidham, and Kellie Stidham, 14 grandchildren, a brother, Rick (Glenna) Nolder, along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Vicki Bloomfield and Sharon Evans officiating and interment in Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call at the funeral home from 6 to 8:00 PM on Monday and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.