Teresa Stidham (1955 - 2020)
Service Information
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
1310 3rd Street
West Portsmouth, OH
45663
(740)-858-4100
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM




Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM




Obituary
LUCASVILLE — Teresa Ann Stidham, 64 of Lucasville died Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at SOMC Hospice. She was born January 5, 1955, in Portsmouth to the late Kenny and Patricia Webb Nolder who survives. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Tracy Kammer, a brother, Steve Nolder, grandmother, Ida Pearl Webb, and mother-in-law, Rosella Jordan Stidham. She retired from Kroger after 26 years of service.

Along with her mother, Teresa is survived by her husband, Craig Stidham whom she married September 10, 1983, 3 daughters; Lyndsey Stidham, Tiffany Stidham, and Kellie Stidham, 14 grandchildren, a brother, Rick (Glenna) Nolder, along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Vicki Bloomfield and Sharon Evans officiating and interment in Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call at the funeral home from 6 to 8:00 PM on Monday and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
