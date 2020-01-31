Terry King

SCIOTOVILLE-Terry L. King, 64 of Sciotoville passed away Thursday January 30, 2020 at Southern Ohio Medical Center's Emergency Room. He was born November 20, 1955 in Cleveland, OH., a son of the late Thomas and Ethel (Spradlin) King. Terry loved to collect military items. He is survived by his wife, Lois (Culver) King; a daughter, Jamie Wilson and husband, Joe of Sciotoville; one brother, Leonard King of Rome, GA. ; a sister, Kathy Crawford of Florida and a grandchild, Joseph Thomas Wilson. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday February 2, 2020 at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in Wheelersburg with Pastor Gerald Penix officiating. Interment will follow at South Webster Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday 5 to 7 PM and one hour prior to services on Sunday at the funeral home. Expressions of condolences may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
