SCIOTOVILLE-Terry L. King, 64 of Sciotoville passed away Thursday January 30, 2020 at Southern Ohio Medical Center's Emergency Room. He was born November 20, 1955 in Cleveland, OH., a son of the late Thomas and Ethel (Spradlin) King. Terry loved to collect military items. He is survived by his wife, Lois (Culver) King; a daughter, Jamie Wilson and husband, Joe of Sciotoville; one brother, Leonard King of Rome, GA. ; a sister, Kathy Crawford of Florida and a grandchild, Joseph Thomas Wilson. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday February 2, 2020 at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in Wheelersburg with Pastor Gerald Penix officiating. Interment will follow at South Webster Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday 5 to 7 PM and one hour prior to services on Sunday at the funeral home. Expressions of condolences may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.