Terry Ward
WEST PORTSMOUTH-Terry Ward, 69, of West Portsmouth, died peacefully Thursday, June 18, 2020 at his home. He was born November 20, 1950 in Portsmouth to the late Ottie and Frieda (Ramey) Ward.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Ward.

Terry is survived by his children; Ronita Murray Johnson (Chris), of Wheelersburg, Treasa Carmichael (Ryan), of Lafeyette, TN, Shannon Ward, of New Boston, Jeremy Ward, of Tampa, FL, brother, Danny Ward (Diana), of Crestwood, KY, two sisters, Sandra Kalb, of West Portsmouth, Linda McGlone (Bryan), of McDermott, seven grandchildren; Taylor Carmichael, Tracy Murray II, Mariah Murray, Avery Carmichael, Aiden Carmichael, Lindsey Johnson, Mason Johnson, and several nieces and nephews, including Austin Pettigrew, which is like a grandson to him.

Prior to his retirement, he worked as a service station manager, a property manager in Sarasota, FL, and was a passionate lifelong carpenter. Known for his kind heart, love of music, and everlasting spirit, he will be greatly missed by those who had the pleasure of knowing him.

A Celebration of Life will be held 4:00 P.M., Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth with Pastor Scott Rawlings officiating. A visitation for friends and family will be on Saturday, from 2:00 P.M. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Terry's memory to SOMC Hospice.



Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
