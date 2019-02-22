TESA GWENDLYN MCNEELY

PORTSMOUTH — Tesa Gwendlyn McNeely, 24 of Portsmouth died Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Southern Ohio Medical Center. She was born February 14, 1995 in Portsmouth to Terry T. and Kimberley R. Johnson McNeely.

Along with her parents, she is survived be her boyfriend, Phillip Marcum, a son, Eli Marcum, a daughter, Emelia Marcum, 2 brothers; Terry T. McNeely II and Ted S. Johnson, 2 sisters; Tiffany McNeely and Trista McNeely, grandfather, Larry G. Johnson, and both Marcum and McNeely families that loved her.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Monday, February 25, 2019 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with interment in Holy Trinity Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday starting at 11:00 AM. Condolences and Donations may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.