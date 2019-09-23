SOUTH SHORE — Thelma L. Darnell Cooper, 90, of South Shore, Kentucky went to be with the Lord Friday, September 20, 2019, at Kingsbrook Life Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky. Mrs. Cooper was born in York, Kentucky on July 1, 1929, a daughter of the late Walter and Lola Smith Darnell. She was a member of Lloyd Church of the Nazarene and was a former Sunday school teacher at Kehoe Church of the Nazarene. Thelma was a loving devoted housewife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was looking forward to the birth of her second great-grandchild due in November.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Ewing Cooper; three brothers Lowell Darnell, Ralph Darnell, and Walter Darnell; and one sister Rev. Delores Melvin. She is survived by three sons Douglas (Linda) Cooper of Stevensville, Michigan, Keith Cooper of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Dr. Juett (Rachel) Cooper of Russell, Kentucky; one sister Juanita (Vick) McGuire of Greenup, Kentucky; six grandchildren Kristian, Adrienne, Justinanne, Joshua, Emerson, and Aaron; and one great-grandson.

Funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 am on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Lloyd Church of the Nazarene in Lloyd, Kentucky by Bro. Kenny Martin. Burial will be in Kehoe Cemetery in Warnock, Kentucky. Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 pm on Tuesday at Reed Funeral Home in Greenup, Kentucky and one hour before the service on Wednesday at the church.