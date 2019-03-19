THELMA JEAN COX

NEW BOSTON — Thelma Jean Cox, 87, of New Boston, Ohio, died Monday, March 18, 2019, at SOMC Hospice. She was born August 26, 1931, in Portsmouth to the late Andrew Jackson and Minnie Alice (Estep) Howard. Thelma was a former Pentecostal pastor, Sunday school teacher, and she loved to sing.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Martin L. "Murdock" Cox, step-father, Charles E. Risner, brothers; Walter Howard, Jim Howard, step-brother, Charles Risner, Jr., sisters; Mary Morgan, Tony Reeder, Faye Pack, Loraine Stamper, and two grandsons, Dustin and Justin Cox.

Thelma is survived by her sons; Robert Cox of West Portsmouth, Ronald Cox of New Boston, David (Ruth) Cox of Franklin Furnace, Martin (Lilly) Cox, Jr. of Daytona Beach, FL and daughter, Linda (Lee) White of Columbus, nine grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Cora Coburn of Portsmouth and Virginia Clark of Newark.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 A.M., Friday, March 22, 2019, at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth, with Pastor Sam Pennington officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg, OH. Visitation for friends and family will be from 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M., Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the funeral home.