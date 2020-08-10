WHEELERSBURG-Thelma Hughes, 94, of Wheelersburg, died on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at her residence.?? Born on May 24, 1926 in Iaeger, WV, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Whitsil and Sarah Thompson Smith.

Thelma was active at the former Rosemount Road Church of Christ in Christian Union.

Also preceding her in death were her husband, Thurman Edward Hughes and eleven siblings, Alta Wallace, William Henry Smith, Helen Fletcher, Whitsil Smith, Jr., Hershel Smith, Edna Coleman, Edward Smith, Mary Magdaline Clevinger, Franklin Smith, Dorsey Smith and Reese Smith.

Surviving are a son, Ed (Kendra) Hughes of Sciotoville; three grandchildren, Angela (Jason) Baker, Joshua Edward (Christine) Hughes and Lindi (Daniel) Hughes-Water and five great-grandchildren, Gavin Baker, Grace Baker, Nikolai Lagandaon, Hadley Waters and Evelyn Waters.

A service was held by invitation only at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 8th at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements were under the direction of the BRANT FUNERAL SERVICE IN SCIOTOVILLE.

Condolences to www.brantfuneralservice.com.

Ed and his family wish to extend a special ???thank you??? to the staff at Riverbend Assisted Living for their loving care of Thelma.