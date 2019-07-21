THELMA M. HURLEY

PORTSMOUTH —Thelma Marie "Tootsie" Williams Hurley, 91, of Portsmouth, went peacefully to heaven July 20, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born January 5, 1928, in Kanawha County, WV to the late Lester and Nellie Ames Williams.

Tootsie was the proprietor of Tootsie's Antiques on Second Street where she enjoyed spending time every day, but she may best be remembered by her friends for the many years she spent working at the Pizza Pub. She was feisty, funny and outspoken and all of us who loved her will forever miss her. She loved her family, her home and watching westerns.

Surviving are seven sons, Robert (Brenda) Hurley of Wheelersburg, Ronald Hurley of New Boston, Wilford (Carrie) Hurley of Lucasville, David Hurley of West Portsmouth, Paul (Marsha) Hurley of Wheelersburg, Mike Hurley of Portsmouth and Randy (Sherry) Hurley of Sciotoville; two daughters, Linda (Ted) Herrmann of Portsmouth and Nancy (Danny) Turner of Rockwall, TX; a brother, Charles Williams of Vanceburg, KY; two sisters, Joanne Meadows of Palm Coast, FL and Carol Nagle of Sciotoville; 21 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by a sister, Betty Lunsford; daughter-in-law, Vickie Cade; two granddaughters, Tabitha Bellomy and Rhonda Cade; and a great-granddaughter, Arista Cade.

A Celebration of Thelma's Life will be held Saturday, August 3 at 1 P.M. at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth with Rev. Evan D. Fisher officiating. Please come prepared to share a favorite story or two about Tootsie.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M.

Memorial contributions may be made to SOMC Hospice, 2201-25th St., Portsmouth, OH 45662.

Online condolences may be shared at RalphFScott.com.

You dreamed you could walk again, Mama, and now you can fly.