SOUTH SHORE-Earl Theodore Bailey, 87, of South Shore, Kentucky died Tuesday, December 24, 2019 where he was reunited with his beloved wife Helen Gertrude Boster Bailey, whom he married on May 7, 1955.

Earl was born September 8, 1932 in York, Kentucky a son of the late Thomas and Eva Miller Bailey.

Earl was a United States Army Veteran, serving as a medic in the Korean War. He retired from Detroit Steel as a foreman. Earl was owner and operator of E and D Sanitation and also worked as a security guard. He enjoyed spending time with his family, doing woodworking and taking care of his dog "Puggy"

In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by one sister Delorse Seymour and a son in law Ron Pennington.

He is survived by two daughters Judy Pennington and Denise (Jerry) Caplinger; five grandchildren Daris (Jennifer) Vansickle, Devonna Holcomb, Travis (Amy) Vansickle, Brian (Nichole) Caplinger and Tyler Caplinger; Thirteen great-grandchildren Tashena, Devin, Xzavier and Lelan Holcomb, Jaylen and Braydyn Vansickle, Katelyn, Kourtnie, Sarah and Sammy Vansickle, Bryson, Carson, and Mason Caplinger; one great-granddaughter Mazie Delotell; one brother Byrl (Patsy) Bailey.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 pm Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home in Greenup. Burial will be in the Quillen Cemetery at Lynn, Kentucky.

Visitation will be from 6:00 -8:00 pm Saturday and one hour before the service on Sunday at the funeral home.

