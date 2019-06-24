THEODORE ORA FETTY

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Theodore Ora Fetty, 63, of West Portsmouth, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Ross Heart Hospital at Ohio State University in Columbus. Born on October 18, 1955, he was an auto body repairman.

Orie enjoyed his motorcycles and the great outdoors.

Surviving are his wife of 25 years, Pam Warner Fetty; sons, Ora (Amy) Fetty of Ironton, Robbie (Erica) Fetty of South Point and Jason Twinam of West Portsmouth; a daughter, Missy (Howie) Crace of Wheelersburg; eleven grandchildren and three-great-grandchildren.

A service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26th, at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive guests at Brant's after 12:00 noon on Wednesday.

Memorial gifts may be made to SOMC Hospice or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

