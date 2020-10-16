PORTSMOUTH-Thomas Roland Branham, 81, of Portsmouth, Ohio Passed away on October 12, 2020 in Bridgeport Nursing and Rehab in Portsmouth, Ohio. He was born July 9, 1939 to Mary Ann and Turner Branham.

Preceded in death by his wife, Janice Branham, two sons, Thomas Branham II, Eddie Sprague, two brothers, Jake and Bub Branham.

Surviving are one daughter, Rolina Nikki Mason of Covington, KY, one son, Robert (Rachael) Grubbs of Portsmouth, Ohio, grandchildren, Trey and Larkin Branham, Kiersten McGraw, Drayden Sprague, Trinida and Douglas Castro Jr, Bradley Mason, great grandson, Blake Branham, sister, Belinda Cook and special cousin, Bev McGraw.

Big Tom was a lifelong motorcycle enthusiast who was a man of few words, loved his family and brothers. He will be missed by many. "We roll tonight to the guitar bite".

A celebration of life will be held at Party Time, 926 4th Street, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662 at 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Roberson Funeral Home, PO Box 546, South Shore, Kentucky 41175.

