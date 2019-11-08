WEST PORTSMOUTH —Thomas M. Dougherty, 71, of West Portsmouth, died Monday, November 4, 2019. He was born August 11, 1948 in Portsmouth, to the late Marion and Genevieve (Redoutey) Dougherty. He worked in the Millwright Union for over 22 years and was a Vietnam Veteran, having served in the U.S. Army. He received the Purple Heart Award, Bronze Star, Silver Cross, and the Medal of Honor. He was a member of the American Legion, James Dickey Post #23, the V.F.W., and the Vietnam Veterans of America.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew, Michael Doll and a sister-in-law, Sandra Dougherty.

He is survived by a brother, James Dougherty of Portsmouth, a sister, Ruth Ann Dougherty Doll (Joseph) of Versailles, KY, two nieces, Frances Osborne (Richard) and Kristina Doll Dunlap (Bryan), a great-niece, a great-nephew, and a great-great niece.

A visitation for friends and family will be at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth on Monday from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM. Funeral Services will follow at 1:00 PM at the funeral home, with Rev. Nicholas Droll officiating.

Inurnment will be 1:00 PM Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East in Greenup County, KY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America, vva.org.