THOMAS ELROY WHITAKER

SOUTH WEBSTER —Thomas Elroy Whitaker, Age 83, of South Webster, went to be with the Lord Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital in Ashland, KY. He was born February 26, 1936, in Franklin Furnace to Herbert and Martha (Van Horn) Whitaker. He had a Master's Degree in Education from Xavier and spent many years as a teacher, enriching the minds of young people. Thomas was a sports enthusiast, a dairy farmer, and wrote a book when he was 80 on the Green High School basketball teams. He was a longtime and faithful member of Grace United Methodist Church.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Wilma Jean (Dodds) Whitaker of South Webster; sons, Daniel (Jackie) Whitaker of South Webster, Dale (Carol) Whitaker of Cattlesburg, KY; brother, Fred (Barbara) Whitaker of Sciotoville; grandchildren, Jacob, Lauren, Kylen, Shalyn; great-grandchildren, Lynden and Delaney. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Whitaker and a sister, Louella Rickard.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in South Webster with Pastor Larry Moore officiating. Interment will follow at South Webster Cemetery. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. prior to the funeral. Fond memories of Thomas and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com. The family requests memorials be made to Grace United Methodist Church.