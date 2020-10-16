1/3
Thomas Hauck
FRANKLIN FURNACE-Thomas Victor Hauck of Franklin Furnace passed away with his family by his side September 29, 2020 at the age of 88.He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 24 years, Belinda Groves Kelly, children Vincent, Alan, Arthur Kelly (Emily) and Andrea Kelly Leasor (Justin), grandchildren Barbara, Olivia, Ryett and Erin, as well as numerous family and friends. Thomas was predeceased in death by his parents Willard and Wanda Oliver; son Ryan. Thomas was born in Rivesville, West Virginia, grew up in Jackson, Ohio and enlisted in the Navy serving on the USS Southerland during the Korean War. He retired from Morrow County Co-op, Mount Gilead, Ohio.

Thomas was better known as Uncle Thom to family and friends. He was a very talented man; from flying his own plane, building homes, and fixing and solving problems just to name a few. His hobbies included fishing, boating and cooking.

A Memorial Service with Military Honors, will be held October 31st, at 1 pm, located at his home, riverside, 134 Camp Street, Franklin Furnace. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to one of Thomas's favorite charities, Saint Jude Children's Hospital and SPCA.

F.C. Daehler Mortuary serving the family.



Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
