PORTSMOUTH — Thomas R. King, 63, of Portsmouth, died Friday, February 28, 2020 at Southern Ohio Medical Center. He was born August 7, 1956 in Portsmouth, to the late Russell and Betty (Smith) King.

Tom was a Chief Deputy for Pike County Sheriff's Office, where he was the D.A.R.E Instructor and S.W.A.T. Commander. He was a member of the F.O.P., was an avid bowler, and was excellent working with electronics.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Bill Craig.

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Craig King, two sons, Craig King (Samantha) of New Boston and Chris King (Missie, mother of Mason and Macie) of Portsmouth, six grandchildren; Taylor, Katilyn, Cameron, Alexis, Mason, and Macie, one great-grandchild, Aria. He is also survived by his sister, Melody King of Wheelersburg, mother-in-law, Joyce Craig of Portsmouth, a sister-in-law, Rhonda Miller (Rick) of Columbus, a brother-in-law, Scott Craig (Candy) of Portsmouth, and a special friend, Misty Kamer.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth, with Rev. Joseph Yokum officiating. A visitation for friends and family will be on Tuesday at the funeral home, from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. and again on Wednesday, one hour before the service.

Burial will be on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Greenlawn Cemetery in Portsmouth.