Thomas Lowe
1955 - 2020
SCIOTOVILLE — Thomas Kyle Lowe, 65, of Sciotoville, OH, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Thomas was born August 1, 1955 in Portsmouth, OH. He was the son of the late Donald & Betty Pitts Lowe. He was a U.S. Army veteran and was a carpenter by trade. He proudly served as City Councilman for the 6th Ward of Portsmouth, Ohio since 2016. Prior to that he served on the Cultural Affairs committee since 2013. Also preceding him in death was one brother, Michael N. Lowe & one sister, Suzanne Lowe. Survivors include two sisters, Michelle Lowe Colvin (Casey) of Ironton & Kathleen Lowe Dean of Sciotoville, three nephews, Wylie Binns, Boomer Brown & Kyle J. Dean all of Sciotoville. There will be a memorial service at a later date with the time and place to be determined. Chapman's Mortuary Huntington is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
