Obituary
THOMAS EDWARD MCKENZIE

PORTSMOUTH — Thomas Edward McKenzie, 77, of Portsmouth, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at home. He was born June 22, 1942, in Portsmouth, a son of the late Thomas E. McKenzie, Sr., and Nelle Scott McKenzie. He was retired from ODOT after 30 years of service and AFSCME.

He is survived by one daughter and three grandchildren.

There will be no visitation or services. There will be a private graveside service at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the F.C. Daehler Mortuary in Portsmouth.
Published in The Daily Times from July 23 to July 24, 2019
