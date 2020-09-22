Thomas Meeker

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Thomas Alan Meeker, 66 of West Portsmouth died Friday, September 18, 2020 at the University of Cincinnati Hospital. He was born February 15, 1954 in Portsmouth to the late Norman Eugene and Dorothy Jean Martin Meeker. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Timothy Eugene Meeker. He retired from Iron Workers Local #769.

Tom is survived by his wife, Angela Hicks Meeker whom he married February 2, 1974, 2 sons; Jeremiah (Becky) Alan Meeker and Joshua (Molly) Stewart Meeker, 4 grandchildren; Benjamin Meeker, Kenneth Meeker, Jordan Glenn, and Jaydon Jones, a brother, Paul (Judy) Meeker, a sister-in-law, Sandra Kay Meeker, along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 5:30PM Saturday September 26, 2020 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth and interment in Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call at the funeral home from 5 to 8:00PM on Friday and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.