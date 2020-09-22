1/1
Thomas Meeker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Thomas Alan Meeker, 66 of West Portsmouth died Friday, September 18, 2020 at the University of Cincinnati Hospital. He was born February 15, 1954 in Portsmouth to the late Norman Eugene and Dorothy Jean Martin Meeker. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Timothy Eugene Meeker. He retired from Iron Workers Local #769.

Tom is survived by his wife, Angela Hicks Meeker whom he married February 2, 1974, 2 sons; Jeremiah (Becky) Alan Meeker and Joshua (Molly) Stewart Meeker, 4 grandchildren; Benjamin Meeker, Kenneth Meeker, Jordan Glenn, and Jaydon Jones, a brother, Paul (Judy) Meeker, a sister-in-law, Sandra Kay Meeker, along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 5:30PM Saturday September 26, 2020 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth and interment in Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call at the funeral home from 5 to 8:00PM on Friday and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
1310 3rd Street
West Portsmouth, OH 45663
740-858-4100
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved