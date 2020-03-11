COLUMBUS-Thomas F Pack 70 of Columbus, Ohio formally of West Portsmouth passed away Friday March 6, 2020 at his home surrounded by loved ones after a brief battle of Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. He was of the Baptist faith. Tom was born on January 16, 1950 to the late Delmar & Ethel (Wogan) Pack. He was preceded in death by his brother James Pack and 4 days after his sister Margaret Davis after her 8 year battle with mesothelioma. Also preceded by brother in laws Richard, Mike & Dave Crisp and sister in law Kathy Loop.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years Linda (Crisp) Pack. And son Tommy Pack grandsons Garrett and Jacob and granddaughter MacKenzie Pack, special niece Kathleen Stroud that was like a granddaughter and called him papaw. Brother David (Terri) Pack, Sisters Carol Pack, Susan (Richard) Howard, Carrie Lockhart, Kathy Pack. And sister in law Linda S. Pack. Sister in laws Tina (Brent) Hiles, Sherry (Todd) Stroud. Any many nieces and nephews that called him their special uncle. And life long friends Carl & Linda Clay.

A memorial service will be held

March 21, 2020 at 2:00

Apostolic Gospel Church

2037 Jackson Avenue

Portsmouth, Ohio 45662