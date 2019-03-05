THOMAS PREAST

SCIOTOVILLE — Thomas D. "Tom" Preast, age 80 of Sciotoville, went to be with the Lord Monday, March 4, 2019 at Best Care in Wheelersburg. He was born April 6, 1938 to the late Cecil and Lula (Hypes) Preast in Sophia, West Virginia. His life was the Church, he spent his free time working at the church and attending revival services. He was a trustee at Harvest Chapel Church in Sciotoville and he dedicated his life to the Lord. He retired from the New Boston Coke Plant after 42 years service.

Tom is survived by two sons; Mike Preast (Mary) of Sciotoville and Larry Preast (Jackie) of Wheelersburg; five brothers, Dencil Preast of Anstead, WV; Dennis Preast of Jody, WV; Jerry Preast of Charleston, WV; Howard Preast of Swiss, WV; David Preast of Jody, WV; two sisters, Carolyn Young of Swiss WV and Mary Lipscomb of Swiss, WV; six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Margaret Preast, an infant brother, Paul Preast and two sisters, Anna Mae and Christine Preast.

Funeral Services will be held 11;00 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at D.W. SWICK – NELSON FUNERAL HOME in WHEELERSBURG with Ronald Parker officiating. Internment will follow at Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg. Friends may call at the funeral home Thursday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the services on Friday. Online condolences may be left at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com