WEST PORTSMOUTH-Thomas S. Roth, 91, of West Portsmouth, died Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at home. Tom was born July 3, 1928 in Portsmouth to the late Albert and Leona Simon Roth. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, retired from Empire-Detroit Steel in the Open Hearth, was a Financial Officer for the American Legion, Post #23 for over 25 years, and a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Delabar Roth, two sons, Ted Roth and Joseph Roth, a brother, George Roth, and a sister, Joan Herschede.

Tom is survived by three sons; Dan Roth, of West Portsmouth, Bill Roth, of Portsmouth, John Roth, of Harrisburg, KY., three brothers; Robert Roth, of Flemingsburg, KY., David Roth, of Wheelersburg, and Leo Roth, of Mankato, MN., two sisters; Therese Colgan, of Florence, KY., Elizabeth Turner, of Oakland, CA., four grandchildren, a daughter-in-law, Debbie Roth, and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 A.M. Monday, March 2, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church on Pond Creek Road with the Rev. Nicholas Droll officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Trinity Cemetery with Military Graveside Rites provided by the American Legion, James Dickey Post #23. Visitation for family and friends will be 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth. A Recitation of Rosary will be at 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.