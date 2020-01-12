WHEELERSBURG — Thomas Anthony Royal, 60, of Wheelersburg, a former Gresham, OR resident, passed away Jan. 7, 2020 in Portsmouth. He was born Feb. 22, 1959, in Portsmouth, a son of the late Thomas Rodney Royal and Gladys Joan Sexton Royal.

A Marine Corps veteran, Tom was a member of the James Dickey Post American Legion and the Portsmouth Eagles.

Surviving are two sons, Joshua (Micki) McCallister of Piketon and Thomas A. Royal II of McDermott; three siblings, Robert (Connie) Royal of Beatrice, NE, Teresa (Scot) Cooper of Portsmouth and Ruth Ann Church of Wheelersburg; and six grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Pressley.

There are to be no services.

Arrangements are under the direction of the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth.

Online condolences may be shared at RalphFScott.com.