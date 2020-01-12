Thomas Royal

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Royal.
Service Information
Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home
1422 Lincoln St
Portsmouth, OH
45662
(740)-353-4161
Obituary
Send Flowers

WHEELERSBURG — Thomas Anthony Royal, 60, of Wheelersburg, a former Gresham, OR resident, passed away Jan. 7, 2020 in Portsmouth. He was born Feb. 22, 1959, in Portsmouth, a son of the late Thomas Rodney Royal and Gladys Joan Sexton Royal.

A Marine Corps veteran, Tom was a member of the James Dickey Post American Legion and the Portsmouth Eagles.

Surviving are two sons, Joshua (Micki) McCallister of Piketon and Thomas A. Royal II of McDermott; three siblings, Robert (Connie) Royal of Beatrice, NE, Teresa (Scot) Cooper of Portsmouth and Ruth Ann Church of Wheelersburg; and six grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Pressley.

There are to be no services.

Arrangements are under the direction of the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth.

Online condolences may be shared at RalphFScott.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.