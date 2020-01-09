MCDERMOTT-Thomas Leroy Wise Sr., 72 of McDermott died Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at SOMC Hospice. He was born January 30, 1947 in Portsmouth to the late Carl and Eva Waugaman Wise. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by 4 brothers; Harvey, Eddie, Eugene, and Paul Wise and 2 sisters; Katherine Hayes and Rosemary Jewett. He retired from Parker Sweeper Company in Springfield, Ohio. He was saved on December 17, 2019.

Thomas is survived by a son, Thomas L. (Rebecca) Wise Jr. of West Portsmouth, a daughter, Tonya Cooper of McDermott, 5 grandchildren; Machala Daniels, Luke Rose, Madison Cooper, Nick Toppins, and Brittany Howard, 4 great grandchildren; Nova, Miyah, Maylanna, and Johnathan, a brother, Carl Wise Jr. of Florida, and a sister, Thelma Webb of McDermott.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Danny Thompson officiating and interment in Cooper Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday starting at 12:00 PM. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.