Thomas Yates
LUCASVILLE Harold Thomas Yates, 67, of Lucasville, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at SOMC Hospice.

He was born December 3, 1952 in Portsmouth, a son of the late Estil C. and Elsie Hatcher Yates.

Tom was a retired Corrections Officer from Southern Ohio Correctional Facility, a US Army veteran, member of the William Baker Post of the American Legion and a 1970 Northwest High School graduate.

He was also preceded in death by the mother of his children, Catherine L. Pollard Yates, October 27, 2008; two brothers, Charles and Eugene Yates; and one step-grandchild, Evan Bradley.

Tom is survived by his wife, Linda Stone Yates whom he married August 31, 2017 in Mt. Sterling, Ohio; Stepson, Roger (Lottie) Russell of Lucasville; two stepdaughters, Laura (Travis) Russell of Lucasville and Donna (Scott) Jordan of McDermott; two additional stepsons, Scott Lee Bradley and Donald Shane Bradley both of Portsmouth; step grandson Kyle (Heather) Rowe; two step great-grandchildren, Maxton and Kanden; two additional step grandchildren, Lucas and Lathan Bradley; three sisters, Patricia (Norman) Stephenson of Richmond, VA, Debbie (Jeff) Lewis of Lucasville, Brenda Pollard of McDermott; four brothers, Leonard (Linda) Yates of Villages, FL, Estil (Rita) Yates of Columbus, Homer Yates of Portsmouth, and Paul (Bonnie) Yates of Otway.

Graveside services will be conducted 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in Scioto Cemetery on Cockrell's Run, with Dave Colegrove officiating. Military graveside rites will be performed by the William Baker and James F. Irwin Posts of the American Legion. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.



Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 3 to Jul. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McKinley Funeral Home
10562 U.S. Route 23 N
Lucasville, OH 45648
(740) 259-2481
