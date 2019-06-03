THURMAN HARTLEY

GREENUP — Thurman Hartley, 85, of Greenup, Kentucky, formerly of Quincy, Kentucky, went to be eternally with the Lord on Saturday evening, June 1, 2019, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio with family by his side. He was born March 23, 1934 in Carter County, Kentucky, a son of the late Roy and Julia Marie Bloomfield Hartley.

Thurman was a preacher and former pastor of the Christian Baptist faith. Reading and meditating upon the Bible, and going to church was his sustenance. He was retired from the Dayton Walther Corporation's local foundry in Portsmouth. For all the years he was able, he liked to work in the garden, mow, take trips with his family, boat and camp, and listen to gospel music.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his beloved daughter Barbara "Bobbi" McGraw; three brothers, Elza (Alice) Hartley, Vernon (Alvia) Hartley, and Don Hartley; five sisters, Ethel Hartley (Ralph) Collins, Lena Hartley (Norman) Kamer, a twin to Lena, Lillia Mae Hartley, Laura Mae Hartley Witherspoon (Neal) Strausbaugh, and Helen Francis Hartley.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Verlia (Moore) Hartley; a son, Robert Thurman "R.T" Hartley of Greenup, Kentucky; one brother, Marvin (Madeline) Hartley of Lucasville, Ohio; one son-in-law, Randy McGraw, Sr. of Wheelersburg; four grandchildren, Alisha Amber McGraw of Sciotoville, Jason (Beth) McGraw of Circleville, Randy (Beth) McGraw, Jr. of Wheelersburg, Kristie (Kyle) Stapleton of Sciotoville; ten great-grandchildren; several wonderful nieces and nephews and families, and other friends and family members who will miss him dearly.

A funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Thursday June 6, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home in Greenup, Kentucky by Pastor Curtis Jones. Entombment will be at Lewis County Memory Gardens in Black Oak, Kentucky. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until service time on Thursday. Condolences may be made at rlrfuneralhome.com.