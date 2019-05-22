TIFFANY DAWN TRAYLOR

WHEELERSBURG — Tiffany Dawn Traylor, age 46, of Wheelersburg, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at her home. She was born June 6, 1972 to Darlene (Meyers) Traylor. Tiffany was a 1992 graduate of Wheelersburg High School. She loved to read, listen to Country and Gospel music and collect Barbie Dolls.

Tiffany is survived by her mother, Darlene (Meyers) Traylor of Wheelersburg; a brother, David T. Traylor of Newport News, VA; a sister, Carrie Meade (Randolph) of Portsmouth; a nephew, Xavier Meade of Portsmouth, a niece, Lily Meade of Portsmouth; and her father, Donald Traylor of Greenup, KY.

Funeral Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at D.W. SWICK – NELSON FUNERAL HOME IN WHEELERSBURG with Pastor Paul Hagen officiating. Interment will follow at Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg. Friends may call Friday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Fond memories and expressions of condolences may be left at DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.