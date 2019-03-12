TIMMY L. (TIM) POTTER

GREENUP —Timmy L. (Tim) Potter, 64, of Greenup, KY., passed away March 10, 2019, at his residence, after a long battle with Parkinson 's disease. He was born September 20, 1954, in Portsmouth, OH., a son of the late James H and Jenny Dupont Potter.

He was a member of the Globe Church of Christ. He was retired from Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 577, a retired farmer, loved deer, turkey, squirrel, and rabbit hunting.

Preceded in death by his twin brother Terry Potter and grandson Brody McNutt whom he loved so much.

Survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 45 years Diann Craycraft Potter, three sons Terry (Angie) Potter of Quincy, KY., Timmy Potter of Lucasville, OH., and Kyle Potter of South Shore, KY., one daughter Kathy (Alan) McNutt of Massillon, OH., one brother Mike Potter, two sisters Denise (Fred) Bell of Portsmouth, OH., and Jackie Felty of Greenup, KY., five grandchildren that always brought a smile to his face when he saw them Cody McQuithy, Brittany Marsh, Clayton Potter, Devin Potter, and Courtney Potter, one great-grandchild Brantley Marsh and Baby Marsh due in July. Also surviving are several other nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be 1 P.M. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore, KY., with Brother Bernie Parsons and Brother Gary Vaughn officiating. Burial will follow at Siloam Cemetery in South Shore, KY. Friends may call at the Roberson Funeral Home Wednesday, March 14, 2019, from 6 P.M. until 8 P.M. and one hour until the service hour on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Community Hospice 1480 Carter AVE Ashland, KY 41101

