Timothy George (1991 - 2020)
Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home
1422 Lincoln St
Portsmouth, OH
45662
(740)-353-4161
Obituary
PORTSMOUTH — Timothy Javier "Timmy" George, 28, of Portsmouth, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at his home. He was born October 16, 1991, in Cincinnati, a son of Michele Lee George of Bladensburg, MD.

Timmy had attended Christ's Community Church and Portsmouth High School.

In addition to his mother, Timmy is also survived by his grandmother, Jessica Anita "Sister" George of Portsmouth; and a family friend, Dexter Randall Mitchell of Bladensburg, MD.

There are to be no services. The RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth is handling arrangements.

The family requests online condolences be shared at RalphFScott.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020
