TIMOTHY L. HAFFNER

CINCINNATI — Timothy Lee Haffner, 64, of Cincinnati, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Liberty Nursing Center of Colerain in Cincinnati. Tim was born in Portsmouth, January 30, 1955, a son of the late Albert and Juanita Weldon Haffner. In the Portsmouth area, he worked for Community Action Organization and the South Webster Schools. Tim had retired as a retired teacher from the Finneytown, Ohio schools. A Protestant, he received his Bachelor of Education from Miami (OH) University.

Surviving Tim are two cousins; John "Dick" Pendland of Wheelersburg, Diana Lemmon of Columbus, three nephews, Christopher Lemmon, Jeffrey Obetz, Tony Obetz, and two very special friends; Alex Byrnside and Rev. Mark Hudak both of Cincinnati.

Funeral services will be held Thursday at Noon at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL SCOTT in Portsmouth with Father Mark Hudak officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 11 A.M. until the funeral hour. Interment will follow in the Memorial Burial Park.

