Timothy Haffner (1955 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy Haffner.
Service Information
Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home
1422 Lincoln St
Portsmouth, OH
45662
(740)-353-4161
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home
1422 Lincoln St
Portsmouth, OH 45662
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home
1422 Lincoln St
Portsmouth, OH 45662
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

TIMOTHY L. HAFFNER

CINCINNATI — Timothy Lee Haffner, 64, of Cincinnati, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Liberty Nursing Center of Colerain in Cincinnati. Tim was born in Portsmouth, January 30, 1955, a son of the late Albert and Juanita Weldon Haffner. In the Portsmouth area, he worked for Community Action Organization and the South Webster Schools. Tim had retired as a retired teacher from the Finneytown, Ohio schools. A Protestant, he received his Bachelor of Education from Miami (OH) University.

Surviving Tim are two cousins; John "Dick" Pendland of Wheelersburg, Diana Lemmon of Columbus, three nephews, Christopher Lemmon, Jeffrey Obetz, Tony Obetz, and two very special friends; Alex Byrnside and Rev. Mark Hudak both of Cincinnati.

Funeral services will be held Thursday at Noon at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL SCOTT in Portsmouth with Father Mark Hudak officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 11 A.M. until the funeral hour. Interment will follow in the Memorial Burial Park.

Online condolences may be sent to RalphFScott.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.