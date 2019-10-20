PORTSMOUTH — Timothy Joseph Hartlage, 61, of Portsmouth, died Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Southern Ohio Medical Center surrounded by his family.

Tim was born January 6, 1958, in Portsmouth, the son to the late David and Shirley Williams Hartlage. He was also preceded in death by a brother Robbie Hartlage.

Tim was the owner of Showcase Interiors, a member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church where he served as an usher. A member of Knights of Columbus, graduate of Notre Dame High School and Shawnee State University. Tim was an avid supporter of Notre Dame Schools and was an organ and tissue donor.

Surviving are three brothers David (Donna) Hartlage of Portsmouth, Rick (Brenda) Hartlage of Lucasville, Jamie Hartlage of Portsmouth, four sisters Vickie (Mike) Glenn of Lucasville, Deborah (Marty) McGraw of Stout, Beth (Don) Fitch of Portsmouth Amy (Rich) Partlow of Portsmouth, several nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews, who he deeply loved, and many dear friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 A.M. Wednesday, October 23rd, 2019 at Holy Reeder Catholic Church, with Rev. Joseph Yokum officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Portsmouth. A visitation for friends and family will be Tuesday 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth. Recitation of the Rosary will be 7:30 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home. Tim's favorite charities are Holy Redeemer Catholic Church and Notre Dame Schools.