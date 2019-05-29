TIMOTHY LEE "BUBBA" KAMER

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Timothy Lee "Bubba" Kamer, 44 of West Portsmouth died Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at his home. He was born February 18, 1975 in Portsmouth to the late William Howard Kamer and Della Mae Reed Kamer who survives. Along with his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents; William and Myrtle Kamer Sr. and Robert Thomas Reed. He was employed by the City of Portsmouth as a Heavy Equipment Operator and Crew Leader, also a member of the AFSCME Local 1039.

Along with his mother, he is survived by a brother, Christopher Carmen Reed, a half-sister, Victoria and Shannon Taylor, grandmother, Genevieve Reed, along with lots of cousins, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and friends that loved him.

A memorial service will be 2:00 PM Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Larry Moore officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday starting at noon. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.