Timothy Knittel

MCDERMOTT-Timothy Lee Knittel Sr., 60, of McDermott, loving Husband, Father, Papaw, Brother, Uncle and Friend to so many, passed away tragically at home, July 15, 2020.

He was born May 13, 1960 to the late William Brooks Knittel and Madelyn Aliff Knittel Thompson.

Tim was a lifelong resident of the McDermott area and loved sports-faithfully following all Northwest Sports, Ohio State, Cincinnati Bengals, and especially the Cincinnati Reds.

He was a retired Operating Engineer, Local #18, Rush Township Trustee for 16 years, former Park Manager at the Earl Thomas Conley Park which he loved as his own for 12 years. Tim volunteered many years for Northwest Football on the Chain Gang and operated the game clock for 17 years on Friday nights. He loved watching Braxton play soccer and baseball. Tim was a 1978 Northwest High School graduate, former Rush Township Volunteer fireman, a member of the Lucasville Masonic Lodge and Valley of Cincinnati Scottish Rite.

Tim is survived by his wife and soulmate of 33 years, Teresa Ballengee Knittel, whom he married April 24, 1987 at Lombardsville; his son and best friend, Timothy Lee (Bleque) Knittle Jr.; daughter and Baby Girl, Meranda (Justin) Stevenson, daughter Jennifer Knittel; he was Papaw and Best Buddy to grandson Braxton, granddaughter "Teagy Beagy" Teagan, and newborn (7-16-2020), Brody Scott Stevenson, Jada Jenkins, and Lilli and Sydney O'Connor; one great-granddaughter Charlotte, and another on the way; two brothers, Sonny (Bobbie) Kendall and Kevin Knittel; one sister, Denise (Harold) Hoffer; Brothers-in-law Randy and Terry Ballengee; and many nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by brothers Darrell Brooks Knittle in infancy, Dean Knittel, and William Knittle; sister Dorothy Grooms; sister-in-law, Pam Knittle; brother-in-law David Ballengee; and Father and Mother-in-law, Keith and Ginny Ballengee.

Funeral services will be conducted at noon, Monday July 20, 2020 at the Lombardsville Church with Dwayne Knittel and George Vastine officiating. Friends may call 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville where a Masonic Funeral will occur at 6:30 p.m. Friends may also call an hour before the funeral service Monday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rush Volunteer Fire Dept., c/o Eric Lutz, 3683 McDermott Pond Creek, McDermott, OH 45652.