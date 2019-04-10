TIMOTHY J. MCCREARY

SOUTH WEBSTER — Timothy J. McCreary, age 37, of South Webster, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, at Nationwide Children's Hospital. Services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019 at Pilgrim Wesleyan Church with interment following at South Webster Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in South Webster and 12 noon to 1:00 p.m. Friday at the church. Fond memories and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.