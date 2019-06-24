TIMOTHY JOSEPH REDDEN

HIGH POINT — Timothy Joseph Redden, 56, resident High Point, N.C., completed his journey on June 22, 2019.

He was born February 11, 1963 in Portsmouth, O.H., a son of Wilma Yuenger Redden and the late Martin Redden. He graduated from Wright St. University and began a fulfilling 30 year career with Volvo Trucks North America as an engineer. He was an avid cyclist, a loving husband and father who always lived out his mantra…."Don't count the days, make the days count."

Tim is survived by his wife of 27 years, Laura Porginski Redden; his mother of Portsmouth, O.H.; his son, Gregory of Raleigh; his daughter, Erin of Greensboro; two brothers, Marty and wife Carolyn of Waynesboro, G.A. and Tony of Portsmouth, O.H.; and nephews, Josh, Micah and Nick.

A memorial mass will be held on Friday, June 28 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in High Point, NC. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the ALS Association North Carolina Chapter, 4 N. Blount St. Suite 200, Raleigh, N.C., 27601 or to Hospice & Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave. Greensboro, N.C., 27405. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point, NC is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.