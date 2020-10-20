WEST PORTSMOUTH-Todd Stephen Galloway, 24 of West Portsmouth died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at his home. He was born September 21, 1996 in Portsmouth to Stephen Lewis and Rebecca Jo Stockner Galloway Jr. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Stephen Lewis Galloway Sr.

Todd was a 2014 graduate of Portsmouth West High School. He was an infinitely faceted man. A composer, musician, a poet, an aspiring boxer, a philosopher, a political buff, a space lover, a teacher to anyone who would listen; all would listen. Every goal he set, he achieved. The essence of his being was that of pure, unwavering love. When he looked at you, he looked at your soul. When he loved you, he loved every fiber. When he spoke to you, it was just you and him in that moment. To those he loved, and who loved him know these words just scrape the surface of who he was and always will be.

A quote he loved dearly, and rings true to who he was "If I have seen further, it is by standing on the shoulders of giants."-Isaac Newton

Along with his parents, Todd is survived by his wife, Alexandra Tackett Galloway, a sister, Chelsey (Brandon Blanton) Galloway, a brother, Cole Tackett, grandparents; Mike and Brenda Stockner, Jerry and Marcia Tackett, and Joyce Galloway, aunts and uncles; Jason Stockner, Brian and Kelley Wright, Johnny and Lisa Barber, and Joel and Jacquelin Gazella, cousins; Johnny Lee Barber, Jeremy Barber, Brooke (Aaron) Meenach, Brody Boggs, and Joseph Lockhart, father and mother-in-law; Christopher and Kara Lute Tackett, and his brothers from another mother; Mark Owens, Nolan Wagner, Michael Davis, and Drew Bradford.

A Celebration of Todd's Life will be from 2 to 8:00 PM on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Memorial contributions can be made to Hardknocks Training Center: 1003 Clay Street Portsmouth, Ohio 45662 in Todd's memory. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.