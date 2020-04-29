Lucasville-Thomas Edison Fyffe, 76, of Lucasville, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Southern Ohio Medical Center.

He was born February 27, 1944 in Lucasville, a son of the late Virgil Henry and Birdie Carley Fyffe.

Tom was a former custodian for the Valley Local School District and a 1962 Valley High School graduate. He was a Viet Nam War veteran, Purple Heart Recipient and a member of the William A. Baker Post of the American Legion.

He is survived by four sisters, Annabelle Fyffe of Lucasville, Nancy Jones of Otway, Linda Morrison of Russell, Kentucky, and Jane Cooper of Manchester; many loving nieces and nephews; and his two very best friends, John Johnson and Doug Shultz.

Tom was also preceded in death by three brothers, David Lee, Robert, and James Fyffe; and one sister, Mary Fyffe.

Private graveside Military Rites will be performed by the William A. Baker and James F. Irwin Posts of the American Legion in Lucasville Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.