WHEELERSBURG-Tomi Sue Stiers, 53, of wheelersburg, passed away Friday, July 31, at SOMC in Portsmouth. Tomi was born May 2, 1967 in Portsmouth to Tom Hurst and Carolyn Phipps Hurst. She is of the Baptist faith. In addition to her parents, Tomi is survived by her husband, Daniel Stiers, whom she married May 25, 1989 in Wheelersburg. Also surviving are two sons, Jerry Lee Stiers and Brian Taylor Stiers; a brother, Brian Hurst; two sisters-in-law, Debra Sparks (Dave Sparks), and Katherine Davis (Shawn Davis); a brother-in-law, Ralph Bell, Jr. and her mother-in-law, Victory Bell. Tomi was preceded in death by her grandparents, Arthur and Millie Hurst and Leslie and Minnie Phipps, her father-in-law Ralph Bell and a brother-in-law Jerry Stiers.

Services for Tomi will be 11:00 am Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with Pastor Mike Musser officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Burial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 6:00-8:00 pm Tuesday, August 4, 2020 and one hour before the service on Wednesday. State mandate requires masks be worn and social distancing at the visitation and service. Masks are not provided by the funeral home. Condolences for Tomi may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.