JACKSON – Tommy Dale Lundy, 70, of Jackson passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at his residence. Born July 11, 1950 in Portsmouth to the late Eugene Lundy and Pearl Leona Bowman Shoemaker Lundy, he retired from USEC in Piketon and was a farmer. Tommy was a member of Harrison Free Will Baptist Church, and was a U.S. Air Force veteran.

He is survived by his wife, Cecelia McCutcheon Lundy; one son, Kevin Lundy; one daughter, Jennifer (Matthew) Peters; two grandchildren, Carson Peters, Austin Peters; four brothers, Stewart Shoemaker, Roy Lundy, Larry Lundy, Paul Lundy; one sister, Ruth Willis, and numerous in laws, nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Frank Lundy, Carl Shoemaker, Ray Lundy, Garry Lundy, and one sister Thelma Shoemaker.

Graveside services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Germany Salem Cemetery with Pastor Mike Mounts officiating. Friends may call at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday. Per CDC guidelines and governor recommendations, everyone is asked to wear a mask while indoors and practice proper social distancing procedures and guidelines. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.