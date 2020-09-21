Tracy Kingrey

PIKETON —Tracy Dean Kingrey, 69 of Schuster Road, went to be with the Lord Saturday, September 19, 2020 at his residence in Piketon. He was born June 23, 1951 in Ironton, Ohio son of the late Thomas Edward Kingery, Ethel Kinney Kingery and Lillian Pauline Kingery.

Surviving is his wife, Diana Russell Kingrey Piketon 2 sons, Bill (Carolyn) Kingrey Ashland, KY and Frank (Melissa) Delawder of Ft. Gay, WV, daughter, Brenda (Todd) Peitz of Waverly, 4 sisters, Paula (Rick) Rice of Ashland, KY, Marge (Ronnie) Dickess of Coal Grove, Gladys (Howard) Sparks of Wheelersburg and Terry (Mike) Delawder of Coal Grove; one brother, Dennis (Lorrie) Kingery of Ironton, 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, a daughter, Traci Kingrey and Christopher Delawder, 2 brothers, Jack Kingery and Tom Kingery and two sisters, Spicie Kreger and Laura Noble preceded Tracy in death.

Tracy was retired from M&J Welding in Lucasville as a Forklift operator, was an avid collector of Frisch's Big Boy, an old car enthusiast and loved hunting and fishing.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the Howe Wheeler Boyer Hornback Funeral Home in Piketon, with Pastor Rob Anderson officiating.

Friends may call at the Howe Wheeler Boyer Hornback Funeral Home 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

