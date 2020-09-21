1/1
Tracy Kingrey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tracy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PIKETON —Tracy Dean Kingrey, 69 of Schuster Road, went to be with the Lord Saturday, September 19, 2020 at his residence in Piketon. He was born June 23, 1951 in Ironton, Ohio son of the late Thomas Edward Kingery, Ethel Kinney Kingery and Lillian Pauline Kingery.

Surviving is his wife, Diana Russell Kingrey Piketon 2 sons, Bill (Carolyn) Kingrey Ashland, KY and Frank (Melissa) Delawder of Ft. Gay, WV, daughter, Brenda (Todd) Peitz of Waverly, 4 sisters, Paula (Rick) Rice of Ashland, KY, Marge (Ronnie) Dickess of Coal Grove, Gladys (Howard) Sparks of Wheelersburg and Terry (Mike) Delawder of Coal Grove; one brother, Dennis (Lorrie) Kingery of Ironton, 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, a daughter, Traci Kingrey and Christopher Delawder, 2 brothers, Jack Kingery and Tom Kingery and two sisters, Spicie Kreger and Laura Noble preceded Tracy in death.

Tracy was retired from M&J Welding in Lucasville as a Forklift operator, was an avid collector of Frisch's Big Boy, an old car enthusiast and loved hunting and fishing.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the Howe Wheeler Boyer Hornback Funeral Home in Piketon, with Pastor Rob Anderson officiating.

Friends may call at the Howe Wheeler Boyer Hornback Funeral Home 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

www.boyerfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Howe Wheeler Boyer Hornback Funeral Home
724 Main Street
Piketon, OH 45661
(740) 289-2411
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved