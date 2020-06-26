Troy Conley
1929 - 2020
LUCASVILLE-Troy Conley, 91, of Lucasville, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Chillicothe VA Medical Center.

He was born May 2, 1929 in Pike County, Kentucky, a son of the late Benjamin and Minnie Cable Conley.

Troy was a retired plant operator for Valley Materials with 20 years of service and a US Army Korean War veteran. He was a Morgan Township Trustee for 16 years, former member of the Morgan Fire Department, and the Morgan over 50 Club. Troy served as Deacon for the Starlight Enterprise Baptist Church on Dry Run, West Portsmouth for 52 years.

He is survived by one son, Troy Dale (Debbie) Conley of McKinney, Texas; one daughter, Sharon K. McKinley; five grandchildren, Jesse Gannon, Chris McKinley, Michael Conley, Patricia Burton, and Erin McCormick; one brother, Sam Conley of Lucasville; and son-in-law Don Gannon of Ironton.

Troy was also preceded in death by his wife, Marie Day Conley, July 25, 2009; one daughter, Joyce Gannon; four brothers; and nine sisters.

Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Sunday at the Starlight Enterprise Baptist Church with Gary Burton and Charlie Tackett officiating. Burial will follow in Scioto Burial Park where military graveside rites will be performed by the William Baker and James F. Irwin Posts of the American Legion. Friends may call 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville and an hour prior to the funeral Sunday at the church.



Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
