SOUTH SHORE — Troy Ratliff Jr., 81, of South Shore, Kentucky, passed away, Monday, November 16, 2020 at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth, Ohio.

Troy was born January 24, 1939 in South Shore, Kentucky a son of the late Troy Sr. and Alfa McGuire Ratliff.

He attended the Sunshine United Methodist Church.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Patricia Ann Days Ratliff and one sister, Helen D. Perry.

He is survived by three sons, James T. Ratliff, Gregory (Maria) Ratliff and Terry L. Ratliff, one daughter, Vicki L. Boyll, two brothers, Jerry (Sue) Ratliff and Harlan E. Ratliff, one sister, Genevieve Nickel, six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and other loving family members.

Funeral services will be 5:00 P.M, Friday, November 20, 2020 at Sunshine United Methodist Church in South Shore. Visitation will be held 6-8 P.M, Thursday, November 19, 2020at Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky. There will be no visitation before the service on Friday.