WEST PORTSMOUTH — Trula A. Monk, 77 of West Portsmouth, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Southern Ohio Medical Center. She was born May 31, 1943 in Pike County to the late Lindsay Vanburen and Bessie Lee McDowell White.

Along with her parents, Trula was preceded in death by her husband Douglas M. Monk, who she married on August 28, 1960, a son John Lindsay Monk, 2 daughters-in-law, Roberta Monk and Patricia Monk and a granddaughter Natasha Monk.

Trula was a longtime member of Mount Zion Apostolic Church in West Portsmouth and was an avid helper and supporter of the Willing Workers.

Trula is survived by 2 sons; Douglas (Tammy) Monk Jr. and Mark Edward Monk, a daughter, Tessa Lee (Kenneth) Potts, a sister Zelma, 7 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 12:00 PM Noon on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Mount Zion Apostolic Church in West Portsmouth with Brother George Gravely officiating and interment in Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call at the Church on Monday starting at 1:00 PM. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.