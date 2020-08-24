Tyrone Brown

WHEELERSBURG-Tyrone "Tye" Dwight Brown, 79, of Wheelersburg, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020, at SOMC. He was born January 25, 1941 in New Boston, a son of Emma Frances Hammond Cooper.

Tye was a retired carpenter from the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America Local Union #437. His great passions were gardening (he could grow any flower or vegetable) and sitting back to watch his family at their gatherings. Tye was of the Baptist faith and loved the OSU Buckeyes.

He is survived by his wife, Ann Payton Brown, whom he married on his birthday in 1994 in Greenup, KY. Also surviving are two sons, Fred Pugh of Lake City, FL and David (Jessica) Pugh of Wesley Chapel, FL; two daughters, Rae Lynne (Ivin) Fleenor of Minford and Brandi Jones of Wheelersburg; one brother, Jerry (Fran) Brown of Milton, FL; 14 grandchildren, Freddy, Jeffery, Paige, Nathanial, Virginia, Leo, Sadie, Pearl, Michelle, Emma, Zack, Olivia, Bethany and Cameron; and four great-grandchildren, Little Freddy, Devin, Mason, and Zoey.

In addition to his mother, he was also preceded in death by his maternal grandfather who helped rear him, Bill Hammond; two children, Charles Pugh and Tammy Lea Pugh; a special aunt, Louise Hunsinger; and two grandchildren, Nicolas Schaefer and Matt Pugh.

Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M. Thursday at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth with Rev. Paul Hagen officiating and interment in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 5 to 7 P.M. and one hour prior to services Thursday.

Those who are unable to attend are encouraged to send "Hugs from Home" by leaving messages for the family at RalphFScott.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Southern Ohio Domestic Violence Shelter, 2315 Grant St., Portsmouth, OH 45662.