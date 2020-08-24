1/1
Tyrone Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tyrone's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WHEELERSBURG-Tyrone "Tye" Dwight Brown, 79, of Wheelersburg, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020, at SOMC. He was born January 25, 1941 in New Boston, a son of Emma Frances Hammond Cooper.

Tye was a retired carpenter from the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America Local Union #437. His great passions were gardening (he could grow any flower or vegetable) and sitting back to watch his family at their gatherings. Tye was of the Baptist faith and loved the OSU Buckeyes.

He is survived by his wife, Ann Payton Brown, whom he married on his birthday in 1994 in Greenup, KY. Also surviving are two sons, Fred Pugh of Lake City, FL and David (Jessica) Pugh of Wesley Chapel, FL; two daughters, Rae Lynne (Ivin) Fleenor of Minford and Brandi Jones of Wheelersburg; one brother, Jerry (Fran) Brown of Milton, FL; 14 grandchildren, Freddy, Jeffery, Paige, Nathanial, Virginia, Leo, Sadie, Pearl, Michelle, Emma, Zack, Olivia, Bethany and Cameron; and four great-grandchildren, Little Freddy, Devin, Mason, and Zoey.

In addition to his mother, he was also preceded in death by his maternal grandfather who helped rear him, Bill Hammond; two children, Charles Pugh and Tammy Lea Pugh; a special aunt, Louise Hunsinger; and two grandchildren, Nicolas Schaefer and Matt Pugh.

Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M. Thursday at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth with Rev. Paul Hagen officiating and interment in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 5 to 7 P.M. and one hour prior to services Thursday.

Those who are unable to attend are encouraged to send "Hugs from Home" by leaving messages for the family at RalphFScott.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Southern Ohio Domestic Violence Shelter, 2315 Grant St., Portsmouth, OH 45662.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home
1422 Lincoln St
Portsmouth, OH 45662
(740) 353-4161
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved